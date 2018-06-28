Absurdity of Brady's Deflategate ban once again exposed by Jameis Winston's 3-game suspension for alleged sexual assault

It’s repetitive to bring up the NFL’s nonsensical and inconsistent disciplinary practices. But sometimes, it’s worth hammering the point home. Jameis Winston’s three-game suspension for allegedly sexually assaulting an Uber driver is one of those times.

The NFL announced this week it was suspending Winston three games for allegedly grabbing the crotch of a female Uber driver in March 2016. The driver told BuzzFeed News that Winston “reached over and he just grabbed my crotch” while they were waiting in a drive-thru line. She said they were alone in the vehicle, which Winston initially disputed.

In a mealy-mouthed statement that never mentions the accusation, Winston apologized to the woman. He will not appeal his three-game ban.

The Buccaneers’ quarterback got off easy for alleged sexual assault, considering how Roger Goodell has handled other players’ supposed discretions. Most notably, at least here in New England, Tom Brady was suspended four games for playing with under inflated footballs.

Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension looks more ridiculous with each passing year. Ex-Giants kicker Josh Brown was only suspended one game for serially abusing his ex-wife, Greg Hardy missed four games for allegedly beating up his ex-girlfriend, Ezekiel Elliott was sidelined six games for domestic violence, the list goes on and on.

But as silly as Brady’s Deflategate punishment looks, it pales in comparison to what Steelers wideout Martavis Bryant faced for smoking weed. He withstood a 16-game ban for marijuana use in 2016, because he had tested positive for the drug multiple times.

Winston is a multiple time offender as well. He was accused of rape at Florida State, settling a lawsuit with his accuser. Tallahassee police didn’t interview Winston until two weeks after the accusation and never took his DNA sample.

But yet, he’ll miss just three games for another reported sexual crime. The courts have ruled Goodell has wide-ranging disciplinary power, and he continues to wield it in ridiculous fashion.