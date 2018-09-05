Red Sox lineup: Alex Cora runs out strangest group of season on getaway day in Atlanta

The 96-win Red Sox, who are 8.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the American League East, are playing an afternoon game in Atlanta Wednesday before heading back to Fenway to take on the Astros for a highly anticipated weekend series.

The lineup they’re fielding fits the occasion.

Manager Alex Cora hinted it would be an unusual lineup following Tuesday’s 5-1 victory, saying he apologizes in advance to fantasy owners. Only three regulars are starting, and all of them are hitting in different spots than usual. Most notably, Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat lead off, and Andrew Benintendi will bat third. Blake Swihart will start in right field as well.

Brandon Phillips is slated to make his Red Sox debut, batting fifth and manning second base. Rafael Devers is at third.

The full lineup is below. Right-hander Hector Velazquez, who owns a 5.51 ERA since Aug. 1, will take the hill. He’ll be opposed by Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz as the Red Sox go for the sweep.

Lineup:

Jackie Bradley Jr. (CF)

Blake Swihart (RF)

Andrew Benintendi (LF)

Mitch Moreland (1B)

Brandon Phillips (2B)

Rafael Devers (3B)

Brock Holt (SS)

Christian Vazquez (C)

Hector Velazquez (P)

