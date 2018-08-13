- Hannable: Injuries, lack of depth already becoming issue for Patriots
Michael Wilbon accuses ESPN of Red Sox-Yankees bias
Add Michael Wilbon to the list of ESPN critics.
The longtime “Pardon the Interruption” co-host, and Chicago native, took issue with his employer placing Cubs rookie David Bote’s sensational walk-off grand slam as the No. 9 play of the day on “SportsCenter’s” Top 10 segment Sunday night.
“Nice job by SportsCenter; my dear producers put Cubs walk off Grand Slam at No. 9 of Top Ten plays,” Wilbon tweeted. “If same ending had involved Yanks or Sawx Bristol would have commissioned a 30-for-30 on it in time for Get Up…”
Bottom of the 9th, two outs, two strikes, bases loaded, down three, rookie pinch-hitter:— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 13, 2018
Take it away, David Bote. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/ZXzHaV0u5V
While Wilbon’s frustration is understandable, ESPN focuses on the Red Sox and Yankees, because that’s where the majority of the interest lies. Last Sunday’s game between the two rivals was ESPN’s highest-rated “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast since 2014.
Like most businesses, ESPN is most interested in what sells. Last week, the WorldWide Leader announced it has added the Red Sox-Astros tilt on Sept. 9 to its Sunday night schedule.
Still, it is pretty ridiculous that a walk-off grand slam was only listed as the ninth best play in sports Sunday. Fortunately for Wilbon, Bote’s shot claimed the No. 1 spot on Monday morning.