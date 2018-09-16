Patriots 3, Jaguars 14: Follow along for live updates

It's a rematch of the AFC championship game Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars will host the Patriots. It's a highly-anticipated matchup with the Jaguars putting at lot on the line. Linebacker Myles Jack is calling it the biggest game of his life and also all of the trash-talk from Jalen Ramsey towards Rob Gronkowski.

Follow along all afternoon and into the night for live coverage of the game.

5:26 p.m.: Field goal by Gostkowski is good. Patriots 3, Jaguars 14.

Patriots drive 84 yards in 16 plays, over 8 minutes with the ball and they sputter out in the red zone.

5:24 p.m.: Personal foul on Jacksonville, lowering the head to initiate contact.

5:11 p.m.: Illegal hands to the face on Jacksonville. 10-yard penalty, third down.

5:08 p.m.: Josh McDaniels not happy with his offense.

Josh McDaniels is not thrilled with his offense... pic.twitter.com/4XVNCJTAMy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 16, 2018

End First Quarter: Patriots 0, Jaguars 14.

4:58 p.m.: Extra point by Lambo is good. 14-0 Jacksonville.

4:57 p.m.: Bortles to Cole for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

4:55 p.m.: Bortles to Cole for a 22 yard gain.

4:54 p.m.: False start called on Jacksonville. 5-yard penalty, still first down.

4:49 p.m.: Patriots go three-and-out.

4:48 p.m.: Sony Michel with his first reception of the season for a 7 yard gain.

4:47 p.m: Flowers being evaluated for a concussion.

4:44 p.m.: Extra point by Lambo is good. 7-0 Jaguars.

4:43 p.m.: Bortles to Moncrief, 4-yard touchdown Jaguars.

4:39 p.m.: Bortles to Grant for 8 yards, first and goal.

4:37 p.m.: Trey Flowers appears to be injured, injury timeout taken.

4:35 p.m.: Fumble by Westbrook, recovery by Chark Jr. Jacksonville maintains possession.

4:30 p.m.: Field goal try by Steven Gostkowski, no good. Jacksonville takes over at their own 44.

4:28 p.m.: Tom Brady to Jacob Hollister, gain of 23 yards.

4:25 p.m.: Jaguars kick off to the Patriots. Touchback.

3:36 p.m.: Patriots take the field for pre-game warmups.

3:00 p.m.: Here are the Patriots' inactives and instant reaction.

2:34 p.m.: ESPN's Jeff Darlington reports Leonard Fournette will be inactive for the game.

2:00 p.m.: Rex Burkhead and Brandon King are on the field for a early pregame workout with trainers looking on. Usually this means players are game-time decisions, but in this case it would seem like King was there to help test Burkhead.

1:50 p.m.: Practice squad quarterback Danny Etling has made the trip to Jacksonville. Typically, practice squad players do not make road trips, but Jacoby Brissett did when he was on injured reserve.

1:20 p.m.: Tom Brady and the Patriots have arrived.

12:30 p.m.: Good afternoon. It should be an interesting afternoon in Jacksonville as two of the better teams in the AFC meet in a rematch of last year's AFC championship game. Both teams enter 1-0 after the Patriots beat the Texans in Week 1 and the Jags took down the Giants. We'll be here all afternoon with the latest news and updates from Jacksonville and around the league.

Related: Sunday 7: Is Josh Gordon right for Patriots?