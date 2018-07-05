LaVar Ball dismisses Rajon Rondo as Lonzo's 'little backup'

For some reason, CNN decided to talk to LaVar Ball about the Lakers' acquisition of LeBron James, and Mr. Big Baller himself couldn't resist an opportunity to denigrate new Los Angeles point guard Rajon Rondo.

Signed to play the same position as his son, Lonzo Ball, LaVar told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Rondo's just another player while dismissing the four-time All-Star, who's coming off an excellent postseason with the Pelicans.

Per The Big Lead:

"That don't mean nothing," the elder Ball said. "They just got another teammate. Another teammate, that's all. A little backup, that's good. I don't worry about competition because I know my boys are better than that."

I was going to include the video, but I'll save you all the time.