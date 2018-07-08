It's time to appreciate what Red Sox are doing, because we've never seen anything like it

It's possible we're taking the Red Sox for granted.

On Sunday, they swept away the woeful Royals with a 7-4 victory in Kansas City that improved their record to 62-29, best in the big leagues.

The Red Sox have won six in a row and 11 of 13, and if they maintain this pace for the rest of the season, they'll win a franchise-record 110 games. Only three Red Sox have teams have topped 100 wins, and the last one came in 1946, when the 104-win American League champs lost to the Cardinals in the World Series.

The Red Sox haven't lost more than three games in a row all season, and they've only lost two straight eight times. Their worst month came in May, when they went 18-11, which would still project to 100 wins over 162 games.

The Red Sox lead the last-place Orioles by 37 games, a deficit the O's have faced at the end of the season -- let alone at the All-Star break -- only three times since leaving St. Louis in 1954.

In beating the Royals on Sunday, they recorded their ninth series sweep of the year. They have yet to be swept. They're 22-5 in day games (.814), 23-6 in series finales (.793) and 18-4 on getaway days (.818).

They're on fire.

"Great road trip, to win in Washington and come here and take care of business, it was a great one," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. "We played good defense, we pitched, we swung the bats well. Now we go home, seems like we haven't been home the whole first half. We have a chance to finish the last week before the All-Star Game strong. We're in a good place right now as a team."

They're also only two games ahead of the Yankees, because New York is winning at a pretty historic pace of its own. The Yankees project to win 108 games . . . and host the AL wild card game.

The Red Sox return home for their final seven games before the All-Star break. They'll host the Rangers and Blue Jays, two teams they've gone a combined 10-3 against so far this season.

"Our goal regardless of who we play is to win the series," Cora told reporters. "I think that's the simplest way of putting it. As you guys know, they like the 'happy flies' and finish series, we've done an outstanding job throughout the season, so it's always good to put them away right away to win it. And then it seems like day games or Sundays, the energy is way up. I felt it today, it was up for a game that's the last one of the road trip, it's been a long one. We already had a good one and for them to show up and do what they did, that was cool to see."

One of the pivotal moments on Sunday came with the Red Sox leading 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third and no outs. Cora visited the mound, but starter Rick Porcello convinced him to remain in the game. Porcello struck out the next two hitters before inducing an inning-ending flyout while running his record to 11-3. Porcello's message to Cora: "I've got this." Said the manager: "There was conviction behind it."