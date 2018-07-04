Kawhi Leonard might not want Lakers after all, but doesn't sound interested in Celtics

Kawhi Leonard isn't a slam dunk for the Lakers, after all, but that doesn't mean he's considering the Celtics.

Appearing on the Herd, as transcribed by RealGM, Yahoo NBA insider Shams Charania said that Leonard is not necessarily interested in joining a super-team in Los Angeles with LeBron James and would consider signing long-term extensions elsewhere, including Philadelphia.

One team not on his list: the Celtics.

"There's not much interest in the Boston Celtics scenario for him," Charania said.

So where might Leonard, the disgruntled Spurs star, land?

"One thing that's been made abundantly clear. I'm going to stress this: There's no guarantee if Kawhi Leonard hits the market next summer he's going to sign with the Lakers, period," Charania said. "I think his options have broadened a little bit. There's another team obviously in L.A. I think he'd be very much open to the Clippers.

"There's a belief around the league that if the Sixers came hard, there could be potential there for him to potentially be there in the long-term."

And what about joining James with the Lakers?

"Around Kawhi, it's been made abundantly clear there's not an interest to go join a superteam," Charania said. "I don't think he's jumping for joy that LeBron James is in L.A. with the Lakers. If anything, that's going to make him look, maybe more, toward the Clippers because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he's amped up and wants to join LeBron now? I think that's been overstated."