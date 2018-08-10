Red Sox destroy Orioles, make us question why these teams even bother

The Red Sox and Orioles just played one of the stupidest games of baseball you'll ever see. It goes without saying that the Red Sox won.

They didn't just win. They overwhelmed the Woe's in a 19-12 victory that saw them erase an 8-3 deficit, overcome a back-to-earth start from Nathan Eovaldi, and pile on 14 runs between the sixth and eighth innings.

You want numbers? We've got lots of them. To wit:

-- Mookie Betts went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, following Thursday's cycle vs. the Blue Jays with a pair of doubles and raising his league-leading average to .352.

-- That performance widened the gap between Betts and teammate J.D. Martinez in the AL Triple Crown race. Martinez went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, giving him a league-high 101 on the season. Martinez became the first player since David Ortiz in 2003 to reach 30 homers and 100 RBIs in his Red Sox debut season. Unfortunately, he only went 2-for-5, leaving his average at .332, 20 points behind Betts, but second in the American League.

-- Brock Holt! The utilityman delivered his best game of the season, going 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBIs, and his second homer of the season.

-- Shortstop Xander Bogaerts blasted a three-run homer in the first, his 17th of the season. He also walked twice.

-- Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. singled, doubled, and tripled, but alas was stranded on deck to end the ninth a home run shy of the cycle.

-- Andrew Benintendi only recorded one hit, but he made it count -- it was a three-run homer in the seventh.

As a team, the Red Sox reached base 26 times in 52 plate appearances. They boosted their team average a full two points, to .271, and their on base percentage from .338 to .340. They also improved to 11-2 vs. the Orioles, who were officially eliminated from AL East contention. The Orioles now trail the Red Sox by a mind-numbing 46 1/2 games.

The Sox also boosted their division lead over the Yankees, who lost to the Rangers, back to nine games.

The offensive explosion rendered irrelevant Eovaldi's first bad start in a Red Sox uniform. After tossing 15 scoreless innings in his first two starts, Eovaldi was lifted after allowing 10 hits and eight runs (4 earned) in just 2 2/3 innings.

Related: