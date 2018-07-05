Watch Jaylen Brown destroy a bunch of amateurs in an Atlanta pro-am league

Jaylen Brown is spending his summer honing his craft with a smattering of NBA players in an Atlanta pro-am league, and let's just say he's more than holding his own.

During a recent game, Brown matched up with fellow NBAer Lou Williams, sixth man extraordinaire of the Clippers. Brown went off for 30 points and Williams scored 50 in a game that didn't include a ton of defense, but that's not what the summer is about.

The two were playing in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League, with long-time Hawks forward Josh Smith also in uniform. Check out the highlights, courtesy CelticsLife.com.