Watch Danny Ainge play Kevin McHale in 1-on-1 in 1986, complete with brainwaves, double dribbling, and Lyle Alzado

There's a generation of Celtics fans who have no idea what a nuisance and pest Danny Ainge used to be as a player. Allow this video of him playing one-on-one against Kevin McHale in 1986 fill in some of the blanks.

Shared by CelticsLife.com, the 70-second clip provides a nice window into the Ainge-McHale dynamic on those great 1980s Celtics teams. Ainge clearly double dribbles and gets called for it. Ainge whines. McHale informs he has stolen his brainwaves. McHale tries to have it both ways playing through a hard foul. Ainge dares McHale to stop him.

It's great fun. Enjoy.

Video of Kevin McHale &amp; Danny Ainge horse around at practice John Tomase

