Boston, MA VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in Boston, MA
39°
Partly Cloudy
HUMIDITY 49%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND ESE 0 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Best of NFL Week 16 on Twitter: Bill Belichick gets an Elf on the Shelf surprise, mixed reviews for Stephen Gostkowski’s Christmas sweater

Lucy Burdge
December 24, 2018 - 9:05 am

Week 16 of the NFL season means the regular season is coming to an end, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This week had some Christmas cheer, but it was not without some contention.

Here is how it all played out on Twitter.

Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan got into an altercation after Lewan mocked Norman by making a bow-and-arrow gesture toward him.

Bill Belichick got an Elf on the Shelf surprise on his postgame press conference podium.

Stephen Gostkowski showed up to the Patriots game in a “Bah Humpug sweater.”

And, finally, Patriots Nation was thrilled with the Eagles’ win on Sunday.

Related:

Comments ()
Tags: 
nfl week 16
Stephen Gostkowski
Josh Norman
Patriots
nfl