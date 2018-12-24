Best of NFL Week 16 on Twitter: Bill Belichick gets an Elf on the Shelf surprise, mixed reviews for Stephen Gostkowski’s Christmas sweater

Week 16 of the NFL season means the regular season is coming to an end, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This week had some Christmas cheer, but it was not without some contention.

Here is how it all played out on Twitter.

Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan got into an altercation after Lewan mocked Norman by making a bow-and-arrow gesture toward him.

Josh Norman was heated when Taylor Lewan brought out the bow & arrow celebration



(via @NBCSRedskins) pic.twitter.com/fND6aYS1Qz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 23, 2018

I read Josh Norman’s lips and he definitely said “You’re not as good at playing football as you think you are so you should stop being mean to me” — Philip Patek (@halfbackiso) December 23, 2018

A half hour after the game and Josh Norman is still in his uniform, sitting on a stool, head in his hands, staring in his locker — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) December 23, 2018

Taylor Lewan on the Josh Norman altercation: he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during the final drive. “He’s a DB, I’m a tackle. Who’s that?” pic.twitter.com/u221BqRF3u — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 23, 2018

So much fake toughness. This is why I require players on youth football team I coach fist fight each other. If you aren’t willing to throw a haymaker, keep your mouth shut. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 23, 2018

Not sure what’s more entertaining: seeing Lewan hit him with the bow and arrow, or seeing these ridiculous cry baby responses from Redskins fans -- — Dayton Brown (@Dayton_Brown_) December 23, 2018

Lewan shot Norman with an imaginary bow and arrow. pic.twitter.com/tNwOWxCaz3 — AyeBernie (@AyeBernie) December 23, 2018

Bill Belichick got an Elf on the Shelf surprise on his postgame press conference podium.

What happens when Bill Belichick gets to his post-game press conference and sees an elf on a shelf? “Merry Christmas,” he says, with a smile, as he inspects the elf. pic.twitter.com/ORbMSJlRwR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 23, 2018

Bill Belichick, with an elf on the shelf watching from the podium: “Good way to celebrate Christmas.” pic.twitter.com/nXVKt3Txx0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 23, 2018

OMG! The elf got a smile out of Belichick! https://t.co/7Ps4TuwyFu — rcaloura (@rcaloura) December 23, 2018

Stephen Gostkowski showed up to the Patriots game in a “Bah Humpug sweater.”

Gostkowski's sweater is a big time mood https://t.co/Sy4rWvRFfT — Angelique Fiske (@angeliquefiske) December 23, 2018

Gost dresses like my dad. — ---------- (@CA6EY) December 23, 2018

That is such Dad sweater. And I don't mean dad as in Daddy. I mean, Dad as in old man Dad. ------ — Kaizer Red (@Zeekee21) December 23, 2018

Strong sweater game, Stephen Gostkowski. https://t.co/RmSd6cW3CH — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) December 23, 2018

@Jayybone91 I'm going to feel the same way as Gostowski if he misses another kick https://t.co/LYblF7NxzA — Jim (@NERevsordie) December 23, 2018

And, finally, Patriots Nation was thrilled with the Eagles’ win on Sunday.

That was the first and last time we’ll ever root for an Eagles win-- — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 23, 2018

Patriots locker room erupts right around the same time the Eagles won. Players keeping tabs on that one. They’re in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed, but Edelman, Andrews, Gilmore all point out they have to take care of their business next week. pic.twitter.com/ayxxHKvBXT — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 23, 2018

Huge eruption moments ago in Patriots locker room, as a result of Eagles field goal. “F—— yeah!!!!!!” was heard loudly, with another player saying, “The kick is good!” They were watching closely, with lots of emotion, after their win over the Bills. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 23, 2018

-- #Patriots fans in @GilletteStadium watching the Eagles beat the Texans tp put the Pats back in control of the 2nd seed in the AFC #WBZ pic.twitter.com/0vDKqIC4OY — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) December 23, 2018

Related: