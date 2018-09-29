Fantasy Football: Make sure to start Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski in Week 4

Week 4 is upon us and the Patriots are back on the main Sunday slate! That means Brady and company will be available for those filling out their Fantasy Football Millionaire lineups. I’ll get to Brady and company in a second.

All player pricing for this article was sourced from DraftKings.

WEEK 4 STACK OPTIONS:

Tom Brady, Patriots vs. Dolphins, $6,700

Whether or not you should play Brady, and how to play Brady in Week 4 are tough decisions. I don’t mind him as a value proposition—even at his relatively high cost, but where I get a bit flustered is how to complete my lineup. I’m just not comfortable stacking him with anybody but Rob Gronkowski ($7,000) and James White ($5,400), and the problem there is that both cost more than I want to spend for what I project to receive. White is a relatively sound cash play, but I don’t want Brady in my cash lineups this week. I want him in tournaments. Enter Gronk. The Brady/Gronk stack is a staple for me. I’ve employed it many times and have had solid results. The thing is, this week, both players, in tandem, significantly limits my choices in other areas—areas I am looking to exploit. I’ll get into a few of those options soon. As for Brady and Gronk, I will have them combined in a few select tournaments, but less than I would on a typical week.

Baker Mayfield, Browns at Raiders, $5,300

Mayfield is one of my primary plays this week and, unlike Brady, I can afford to stack him with his primary weapon, Jarvis Landry ($7,400) or his tight end, David Njoku ($3,200) who I like a lot this week. In big tournaments, I will probably stack all three together—leaving me plenty of room to fit in some of my favorite Week 4 options.

Andy Dalton, Bengals at Flacons, $5,400

Normally, I’d be careful with Dalton after a strong week. He’s shown a penchant for taking a step back after great success. Not this time. The Falcons are having issues on defense with injuries to both of their starting safeties and their middle linebacker. Meanwhile, the Bengals offense is in good shape—with Gio Bernard filling in for Joe Mixon, they lose little at running back, and their receivers are all playing well. You can reasonably stack Dalton with A.J. Green ($7,500), Tyler Boyd ($4,600) or Tyler Eifert ($3,800), who is playing more and more each week, and who is currently healthy. My personal choice to is go with Boyd, because he’s under-priced and leaves me with the ability to fit in some high-end options.

TOP INDIVIDUAL PLAYS:

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints at Giants, $9,600

He’s way pricey, but he is getting too much volume to pass up. It’s his last week as the undisputed lead back in N.O., because Mark Ingram returns in Week 5.

Gio Bernard, RB, Bengals at Falcons, $6,300

He’s a great fit for the DraftKings (full PPR) scoring system in that he’s a catch-first back and he’s playing a team that gives up loads of receptions to running backs. The Falcons are beat up at LB and safety, and that also helps. Lastly, it projects to be a wide-open high-scoring game.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants vs. Saints, $4,900

It’s about the volume. Shepard has looked very good so far this year, and with Evan Engram and Cody Latimer out, there will be a lot of targets concentrated between Odell Beckham and Shepard. With Beckham priced at $8,700, I am a bit more focused on Shepard.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns at Raiders, $7,400

This week lines up for him perfectly. He’s a tremendous receiver against zone coverage and the Raiders play a lot of it. I expect him to find soft spots all day and he’s already been targeted a whopping 37 times. The move from Tyrod Taylor to Mayfield at quarterback will lead to a maximization of all that target volume.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers at 49ers, $4,500

This matchup is looking better now than it did earlier in the week, and I liked it then. Keenan Allen is listed as questionable with a sore knee, and, while he will probably play, I can envision Williams carrying a bigger than normal target load as the healthiest receiver in the mix. Combine that with a low price tag and a beat up 49ers secondary, and you have a strong play.