Fantasy Football: Start Rex Burkhead vs. Texans

Week 1 is upon us, football fans, and with it, we have the return of weekly fantasy football leagues on DraftKings and the rest. Here is a listing of some of the less expensive options on this week’s slate. If you get a few of these guys in your lineups, you’ll be able to squeeze in an extra star player and go for some really high scores. I’ll be back tomorrow with a few of my favorite plays at higher cost levels.

All pricing was sourced from DraftKings.

QUARTERBACK

The values at QB are tricky this week because there are so many cost-saving options at RB and WR, that you may not feel compelled to try and save on your QB. That being said, here are a few very solid options—all below $6,000, who can return big numbers if the game flow works out.

Andy Dalton, Bengals at Colts, $5,800

The Colts have awful cornerbacks and the Bengals have excellent weapons to exploit them. It’s not much more complicated than that, but it’s a plus that the Colts are in good position to score points as well.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears at Packers, $5,600

He could be in a shootout and he has enough weaponry around him to post big numbers now that he is free of John fox and his archaic approach. If Green Bay can have a good day, then I suspect Chicago will post good numbers trying to keep up.

Tyrod Taylor, Browns vs. Steelers, $5,400

It’s simple. The Steelers are playing without Le’Veon Bell, which makes this a more competitive game. Taylor has vastly improved weapons over last year and he’s got the ability to buttress his passing stats with running stats.

RUNNING BACK

James Conner, Steelers at Browns, $4,500

No Le’Veon Bell means a big workload for this highly underrated talent. Conner is a complete player who can post digits on the ground and through the air. He’s also a good goal line runner. I’ll have him active in some tourneys for sure.

Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Seahawks, $4,500

I will definitely be mixing in some Freeman shares this week. He appears to have won the starting gig in Denver and it’s a solid home matchup. He may not be this cheap again in 2018.

Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Texans, $4,200

He’s off the injury report and practicing. With a banged up Sony Michel and no Julian Edelman, Burkhead should see plenty of opportunities—both as a runner and as a receiver, and, maybe even out of the slot. Love Rex at this price and we may not see him this cheap again if he stays healthy.

WIDE RECEIVER

John Ross, Bengals at Colts, $3,900

Risky? Oh yeah. There’s are reasons why his price is so low, but this is the real John Ross we are about to watch—not the guy who was hurt most of his rookie year. And, as I said with Dalton up top, the Colts corners are ripe for the taking. Ross is a risky but potentially fruitful upside play. I’ll have some shares active—most of them stacked with Dalton.

Geronimo Allison, Packers vs. Bears, $3,900

I haven’t heard many people on Allison this week, but at worst he will be Aaron Rodgers’ number three receiver and if Randall Cobb isn’t in top form (ankle surgery), he could be even higher in the pecking order. Allison, a tall receiver, should be involved in the red zone. I’m not going to overload on him, but I’ll have some shares.

John Brown, Ravens vs. Bills, $3,700

He’s healthy right now. That means he’s going to get his share of Week 1 targets for as long as Baltimore is throwing the ball. If the Bills can put up any kind of fight, Brown has a shot at a big game while taking up very little of your weekly budget.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots vs. Texans, $3,500

This one is not for the faint of heart. I love Patterson’s ability and I suspect that the patriots have plans to get him the ball, but you never really know with Belichick and company. Here’s the thing. Not many people will be rostering him and he’s a money saver, so there are some strong tournament applications. You just need to be alright with the risks, because he could do nothing as well. I’m going to use him liberally this week, but with my eyes wide open.

TIGHT END

I will be paying up for Gronk, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed in a lot of tournaments, but if I decide to go cheap, here are two options I like.

David Njoku, Browns vs. Steelers, $3,400

He has what you want in a GPP (tournament) tight end. He can score touchdowns (plural) and he can post yardage like a wide receiver. Granted, Njoku hasn’t truly broken out yet, but he’s now in year two and he’s finally got quality quarterbacks on his team. I’ll have some shares for sure.

OJ Howard, Bucs at Saints, $3,100

His role is a bit murkier than Njoku’s because Tampa is so deep with their receivers and tight ends, but the game flow here should work for Howard, who is the rare tight end who can score from anywhere on the field—exactly want you want in a cheap GPP play.