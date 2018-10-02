Fantasy Football: Who to add from Week 5 waiver wire

As we head into Week 5, the Waiver Wire is not as chock-full as it was a week or two ago, but there’s still some talent to mine. The byes are upon us and they really hit hard in the coming weeks, so getting ahead of the curve with roster management is advisable. Don’t take the week off just because you have a good roster for Week 5. This week, we lose the Bears and the Bucs. In Week 6, we lose the Lions and the Saints.

As always, if you play in deeper formats, head over to Rotobahn.com this afternoon for the expanded waiver wire and the Rotobahn waiver wire podcast. It’s all free. I’ll add a "skinny" for each player listed here and I’ll be adding more players to target as I continue to work through the Week 4 game film. If you have specific questions about your moves this week, feel free to hit me up on Twitter @Rotobahn.

Kick the Tires:

Aaron Jones, Packers

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots

These guys are taken in most leagues, but not all, and it’s always worth doing your due diligence. Suffice to say that, if you can land one of these guys, you ought to go for it. Jones could quickly emerge as the back to own in Green Bay. Yeldon should be filling in for Leonard Fournette (hamstring) this week and perhaps longer. Cohen has, seemingly, become a staple in the Bears’ offense and should be owned everywhere. Edelman returns this week and will fast become a weekly starter in PPR formats.

QUARTERBACKS

Jameis Winston, Bucs

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Marcus Mariota, Titans

Joe Flacco, Ravens

Derek Carr, Raiders

Blake Bortles, Jaguars

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

The top three are my top targets but all of these guys deserve to be rostered in leagues with 12 teams and deep benches. Be wary of Winston and Trubisky this week as they are on their byes. Mayfield has a tough matchup with Baltimore, but his schedule lightens up nicely after that. Mariota is apparently past his hand injury and could become a weekly starter if things break right going forward.

RUNNING BACKS

Nick Chubb, Browns

Nyheim Hines, Colts

Ronald Jones II, Bucs

Marlon Mack, Colts

Theo Riddick, Lions

Corey Grant, Jaguars

Mike Davis, Seahawks

Latavius Murray, Vikings

Rod Smith, Cowboys

If you are looking to hit on a deep ball, Chubb is the guy to go after along with Jones, because they offer big ceilings if their respective coaching staffs decide to give them more time. In Chubb’s case, he is all but demanding it while Jones is a bit more behind the curve—just getting his feet wet in Week 4 after being inactive in weeks 1-3. Hines is looking more and more like the back to own in Indianapolis. I hope you all already have him rostered as he’s been high on my list most of September. Mack has some legitimate RB2 potential if he ever gets fully healthy. Davis looked very good last week, but don’t overpay because it’s a crowded backfield and Chris Carson could be healthy this week. Murray is an add for Dalvin Cook owners as a hedge against his tight hamstring. Riddick is a solid PPR weapon because we know the Lions will continue to keep Kerryon Johnson out of passing situations. With Zeke Elliott banged up, it’s a smart week to roster his backup—particularly if you lean on Elliot.

WIDE RECEIVERS

D.J. Moore, Panthers

Taywan Taylor, Titans

Geronimo Allison, Packers

Chris Godwin, Bucs

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Antonio Callaway, Browns

Keke Coutee, Texans

Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

Christian Kirk, Cardinals

Ryan Grant, Colts

Taylor Gabriel, Bears

Willie Snead, Ravens

Rashard Higgins, Browns

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers

Chester Rogers, Colts

Moore is at the top purely for upside purposes. Feel free to ignore him, especially if you are fighting for survival, but he’s the guy with the ability to really move the needle. This assumes that his team unleashes him soon, and I believe they will. Still, it’s only my belief. Take it for what its worth. Taylor is also an upside play as he’s never really done it in the NFL regular season. Just know that he’s about to get his chance and that all the number one cornerbacks will be on Corey Davis. Allison is in concussion protocol, but he’ll be a strong weekly play once he’s cleared and that could be this week. Godwin is in a down turn, and I’d be buying because he’s just too good to keep on the bench, especially once Jameis Winston is back under center in Week 6. The Bucs have their bye this week. Sutton is playing major snaps and is on the verge of busting out. Stash him now. Coutee is clearly looming large in the Texans’ plans and he should be owned in all leagues with 12 or more teams. I’ll cover all of these players in the Waiver Wire Podcast over at Rotobahn.

TIGHT ENDS

Jack Doyle, Colts

Vance McDonald, Steelers

Hayden Hurst, Ravens

Cameron Brate, Bucs

Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

Jeff Heuerman, Broncos

Antonio Gates, Chargers

Nick Vannett, Seahawks

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

Tyler Kroft, Bengals

Doyle will probably be out one more week, but is a locked in starter once he’s back. Hurst could be the number two weapon in the Ravens attack soon, but is not a lock to play this week. Brate will get a start in Week 6 for the injured O.J. Howard, but is on his bye this week.

Will Dissly is out for the year, thus condensing the Seahawks TE targets down to Vannett and perhaps a returning Ed Dickson at some point. The two Bengals will be fighting it out for Tyler Eifert’s vacated job. Eifert is done for 2018. They both make sense in deep formats.