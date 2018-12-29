Fantasy Football: Who to play in Week 17

Welcome to Week 17, the final week in terms of playing a full slate. Of course, I’ll be back each week of the playoffs with takes on the shorter slates, so don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. What follows are my favorite plays for this weekend. As always, these are not guarantees or locks, but they are well researched and they are the options I’m using in my DraftKings lineups.

It’s been a great year so far. Hopefully we can close it out with some more good results!

For those of you who do have lineup concerns in seasonal leagues, please feel free to consult my lineup rankings at rotobahn.com. You’ll find a ranking for every relevant Week 17 fantasy player. It’s all free.

For the freshest insights on all the Week 17 action, tune in to the Fantasy Football Hour, this Sunday morning right here on 93.7. Jim Hackett and I will take your questions (via text) and get you ready for Sunday!

All player pricing for this article was sourced from DraftKings.

Sony Michel, Patriots vs. Jets, $5,200

Sony is my sixth ranked running back this week, and his price tag seems rather friendly. I’m projecting Sony for about 20 carries and a solid share of the red zone work. This is a pretty simple recommendation. The Jets played a spirited game last week against the Packers, but it was in front of a hometown crowd against a team that played a vanilla defensive scheme. This week will be very different. I fully expect the Patriots to take Robby Anderson away from Sam Darnold—making the Jets play left-handed. It’ll work too, because the Jets have very little in the hopper after Anderson. It should allow the Patriots to accumulate a sizable lead, and that should lead to plenty of Sony Michel. He’s a nice value, and one of my favorite plays this week.

C.J. Anderson, Rams vs. 49ers, $5,400

I got burned by C.J. last Sunday, and while I do not love him this week, you have to like his low cost combined with his projected role. Todd Gurley has already been ruled out, so it’s Anderson’s show. I’m not rostering him everywhere, and I like Michel more to be frank, but I want some shares of Anderson this week, because the game flow should work for him. I plan on having exposure to him in about 40 percent of my tournament lineups.

Peyton Barber, Bucs vs. Falcons, $3,600

This one is all about cost. Barber is a near lock for 16 touches and some goal line work, and the matchup is a good one. He may not have a huge ceiling, but if you need a low cost option with some potential, I doubt you’ll find much better than Barber at running back this week. Another low cost option who I like is Jeff Wilson ($4,400) of the 49ers. His matchup at Los Angeles is rough, but he’s the only back they have at this point, so his volume is assured.

Robert Woods, Rams vs. 49ers, $6,900

Woods is a good way to stabilize your receiving corps this week at a very friendly price. His targets are all but guaranteed because he’s in the slot now and the Rams love to target their slot receivers. This is a game the Rams must have, so expect Woods to be targeted early and often with no Todd Gurley to lean on. I’m going to be rostering Woods in most of my lineups this week.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Raiders, $7,200

Sometimes you have to avoid over-thinking things. Kelce in Week 17 is a good example of this. He’s a great play virtually every week, but I like him more than usual here, because the Raiders simply can’t cover him. He lit them up for 168 yards and a pair of scores back in Week 12. I doubt the Raiders have found the key to stopping Kelce since then. Only two teams have given up more touchdowns to tight ends this season than Oakland. Only three have yielded more yardage. Only two have given up more receptions. So, you have the best tight end in one of the best possible tight end matchups. You also have a Chiefs team that needs the win badly if they want to have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. This feels like a no-brainer to me. I’m playing lots of Kelce this weekend.