How Steve Pearce trade impacts Mitch Moreland

NEW YORK -- We have no idea how Steve Pearce will impact the fortunes of the Red Sox. But after listening to Alex Cora we do have a pretty good grasp on how he will be used in trying to make it a positive impression.

"Now, we have options late in the game when a righty starts. We got options on the bench now when a lefty starts," Cora said when asked about the usage of Pearce, will primarily play first base and serve as a designated hitter. "We can hit for people and say, it’s not like that straight up, this is who they have — we can match up with them. Now they probably have to get up a lefty and a righty sometimes and it’s not that easy to make decisions when you know Mitch Moreland is on the bench or Brock Holt’s on the bench or both of them at the same time. And when there’s a righty, you know a righty starter, then you have peers on the bench, they don’t think about it if they’re going to bring a lefty for Jackie (Bradley) or even Raffy (Devers). And we can have him. We’ll see how I deal with this one, but it gives me options now late in the game."

What it figures to do is cut into Moreland's playing time, at least a little bit.

Since Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment, Moreland has basically served as the everyday first baseman. Since the roster shakeup, Moreland has hit .272 with an .816 OPS, making 28 starts. And he has actually excelled against left-handers during the stretch, hitting .324 with a .902 OPS vs. southpaws.

But now it will be Pearce who gets a chunk of those at-bats.

"Yeah, I talked to him yesterday. He’s all in," Cora said of Moreland. "He understands and he knows he’s going to benefit from having a few days off during the week. We’re going to keep him fresh and we know what he can do offensively. We know what he can do defensively. We’ll see how the game goes and we’ll make a decision late in games for him to come in. Obviously, he’s one of the best defensive players at first base in the big leagues. We’ll use that glove late in the game most likely. He understands. He wants to win a World Series. Good teams make good baseball moves. I see it as a great baseball move, this one. You add a piece that is going to compliment everybody, is going to help everybody and obviously, he’s going to produce."