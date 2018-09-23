NFL TV/radio schedule while you're waiting for Patriots

With the Patriots not playing until 8:20 p.m. Sunday, there will be plenty of time to get your pregame football fix.

The priority, of course, should be to listen to WEEI throughout the day, starting with the Fantasy Football Hour (8-9 a.m.), followed by NFL Sunday (9 a.m.-1 p.m.). The NFL game on the WEEI airwaves Sunday afternoon will be Jon Gruden's Raiders at Miami.

Following the Oakland vs. Dolphins game, Greg Dickerson and Marc James will take you up to Red Sox baseball, with the pregame show kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Locally, the 1 p.m. NFL games being shown on television will be Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers at Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs (FOX 25), with the Raiders vs. Dolphins tilt being shown on CBS 4. The 4:25 p.m. game on FOX is Dallas vs. Seattle.