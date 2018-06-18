Apparently Jimmy Garoppolo had a lot of issues during 49ers minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo had a great start to his 49ers career going 5-0 in his first five games as a starter to close out the season last year. Now going into his first full season with the team, things don't seem to be going as smoothly.

According to 49ers beat reporters, Garoppolo didn't have the greatest of minicamps. Per the Press Democrat, in the final session on Wednesday, Garoppolo missed 11 of his final 16 throws and finished with a completion percentage of 40. He didn't complete a single deep pass.

In addition, on Tuesday he caused four straight false start penalties to start the practice.

“It’s all on the quarterback,” Garoppolo said to reporters on Wednesday. “I mean, I’m the one doing the cadence. I have to make sure that me and all of the other quarterbacks are saying it the same way and sounding similar to one another.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't seem concerned.

“I like to see Jimmy make mistakes," he said. "I like seeing him come in and work on it. I like seeing him correct what he messed up two days ago. He felt the mistake. He understood why it was wrong and then he wants to correct it himself. I want him to understand it. Sometimes when things don’t work out, you learn. You’ve got to know the whys and that’s what allows you to have continued success over time.”

After Tuesday's practice, Garoppolo and the offense stayed late to make sure they got everything right.

While it is only minicamp, it is a reminder that there's no guarantee Garoppolo will be as good as he was last season.