Eduardo Rodriguez has 'serious damage' in right ankle

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right ankle sprain, but the way manager Alex Cora spoke after the game, it will be longer than that.

“There’s some serious damage in the ankle," Cora said. "No surgery required. He’s going to have a [walking] boot for two weeks, and then we will reevaluate to see where he’s at.”

Rodriguez suffered the injury covering first base in the fifth inning on Saturday.

The lefty had to leave the game after allowing no runs, which marked the third consecutive start allowing no runs. He owns the majors’ longest active scoreless streak (19 innings). Rodriguez has already set a career best in wins, going 11-3 with a 3.44 ERA, while the team has gone 16-3 in his starts.

Cora remained optomistic Rodriguez will pitch again this season.

Rodriguez said he feels better than he did Saturday, but not even close to where he would like to be.

“It feels a little bit better now. It’s nothing like crazy," he said. "When you do damage like that the next day you’re never going to feel 100 percent, but I feel a little bit better. We’ll see what happens and how everything goes in the next couple of days.”

The left-hander did note it could have been a lot worse.

“The way I feel, I didn’t feel like it was that bad, but when I saw the video I thought it was probably worse than the way I feel," Rodriguez said. "I feel lucky it wasn’t as bad as it looked on video. It could have been worse.”

As for the Red Sox rotation, Brian Johnson will start Saturday in Detroit and Hector Velazquez will get a start in Baltimore, the second series out of the break.

