Adam Schefter says Giants got better offers for Odell Beckham Jr. than from Browns, could Patriots have been one of them?

The biggest move of the NFL offseason came last week when the Giants traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns.

Beckham was traded in exchange for a first-round pick (No. 17 overall), the second of the Browns' third-round picks (No. 95) and safety Jabrill Peppers. It was a bit puzzling why the Giants traded him when they did, and it's even more confusing following what Adam Schefter had to say on ESPN's "The Best Laid Plans" podcast Monday.

“I know — know — there were other teams that offered the Giants more than the Browns did for Odell Beckham Jr.," Schefter said, who was very adamant about it.

From a Patriots perspective, it's worth wondering if they put in one of those better offers.

New England of course is in the market for a star receiver and there were rumors that it could be interested in the former Giant, especially with Beckham's love affair for Tom Brady on social media. The Patriots have six selections in the top 101 of this April's draft, so they certainly had the number of selections to be able to, so it's a valid question, but likely one that may not ever get answered.

Here is what the Patriots current have at wide receiver: Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Bruce Ellington, Matthew Slater, Braxton Berrios and Damoun Patterson.

