Josh Gordon reportedly making 'good progress,' but went through some of his darkest times with Patriots

ATLANTA -- Josh Gordon was indefinitely suspended by the NFL for violating terms of his reinstatement in December and there really weren't any updates on him -- until Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gordon will watch Super Bowl LIII from an in-patient treatment facility in Gainesville, Florida. Good progress is being made, but his issues were real, serious and related to more than just marijuana.

The report also notes he went through some of his darkest times while with the Patriots, which could have been because of the change of routine and being back in the spotlight. The receiver was late several times and battled other issues related to handling responsibility and being on time prior to his suspension.

Gordon would like to play football again, but getting better is his main priority.

"I understand the struggles and challenges that he's had to go through, and he is working at it. He understands what he has to do and this is well beyond football. This is for his life," Roger Goodell said this week.

The hope is he's able to leave rehab soon.

It's been very clear all week he's still on the minds of his former teammates and they would like to come home with a win, which would also mean a Super Bowl ring for Gordon.

"This is a brotherhood that we have here,” rookie cornerback Keion Crossen said. “We always support each other with whatever we're doing. It means a lot as person and as teammate to let him know that we're still thinking about [him] and we still have [him] in our hearts."

