Josh McDaniels has lots of positive things to say about Josh Gordon

Newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon was inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, but he still did what he could to help the integration process.

Gordon stood on the sidelines the entire game and was next to wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea much of the night. He was also part of the wide receivers huddle in between series', which likely helped him learn what the Patriots expect.

Bill Belichick wouldn't say whether or not him missing the game was injury related, as he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Speaking on a conference call Monday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went a little more in-depth on him.

"In terms of what he brings and his role and all that, I think that’s still to be determined here as we get closer and closer to him actually being able to be active," McDaniels said. "I think he’s learning. You know, look, it’s not easy to come in in the middle of the week and try to pick everything up immediately, guys coming from different systems. But, he’s doing a really good job of working hard at that and trying to get himself caught up so that he knows what to do when he’s out there and can do it at a dependable level.

"I think he’s really doing a good job of that, and then we’ll see as he progresses this week, if he gets any closer to being able to be active. I don’t know exactly how close or – you know, it’s hard to put percentages on that. Coach [Bill Belichick] makes those decisions. We’re going to prepare everybody to play and then whatever the active situation is on a week-to-week basis, then that’s what we have and we try to do the best thing that we can with him."

McDaniels also indicated the team won't need to change the offense much for Gordon to pick it up, as he's learning as fast as he can.

"I think we’re always trying to figure out what the right things are to do with the team that we have each season," he said. "We’re not averse to trying new things. We certainly have done that in the past and continue to do that. We’ve also played pretty good offense here and we have a way of doing things. We don’t always start the season exactly where we want to be. We want to try to improve and make progress each week.

"And I’m not worried at all about Josh’s ability to pick up our system. He’s already demonstrated an ability to do that. I think he’ll be fine, and the guys we have are doing the same thing. They’re working hard each week and we have enough variance in our system to tweak it based on the opponent that we play and that’s our job."

If everything goes as planned, Gordon should be active Sunday against the Dolphins.

