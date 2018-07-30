Bill Belichick gives small update on Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell

FOXBORO -- It's been a week since Malcolm Mitchell reportedly had a procedure on his knee and there hasn't been any real new news since.

The receiver has attended a few of the Patriots training camp sessions and stretched with his teammates, but then gone down to the lower field with players rehabbing injuries.

Speaking before Monday's in-stadium practice, Bill Belichick was asked for an update on Mitchell and the coach didn't have much to say.

"He's day-to-day," said Belichick.

So, not much of an update.

It was also reported last week the team was shopping him, but why would a team give something up for him when he missed all of last season with a knee injury and still doesn't seem healthy? Ideally, the procedure on his knee would work and he could contribute to the offense this season, as he's one of the few receivers who have experience working with Tom Brady.

If not, it really doesn't make much sense to keep him around.

