Red Sox reportedly interested in trading for Royals 3B Mike Moustakas

It seems the Red Sox have been connected to Mike Moustakas for the last several years and as the trade deadline approaches, here we go again.

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the Red Sox and Braves are both interested in the Royals third baseman via trade. The report also notes the Yankees could be involved and given his market, it's more likely than not he will be dealt.

The 29-year-old left-handed hitting third baseman is batting .250/.306/.469 with 19 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. He has spent all eight of his seasons in the league with the Royals.

Moustakas signed a one-year deal worth $6.5 million last offseason, so he will be a free agent after this season.

The Red Sox currently have Rafael Devers as a left-handed hitting third baseman, but he's on the 10-day DL with left shoulder inflammation. It is worth noting it isn't expected to keep him out much past the All-Star break.

