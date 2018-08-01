Bill Belichick not in mood to discuss Isaiah Wynn's punt catch after Monday's practice

FOXBORO -- The highlight of training camp thus far was rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn catching a punt at the end of Monday's in-stadium practice. The catch got the team some extra time off and got a huge reaction from the players who mobbed Wynn after the catch.

Speaking Wednesday at his press conference, Bill Belichick clearly has moved on. The coach was asked about Wynn's ability to contribute on special teams (referencing the catch he made) and he didn't really want to touch the subject.

“Good. Better than expected," he said after a brief pause.

Belichick was also asked about the reaction of the team and if he steps back to appreciate something like that, but he didn't want to go there either.

“I don’t know. It was a good way to end practice. That was fun," he said.

Here's video of Wynn's catch.

If at first you don't succeed...



Highlight of the night from @iwynn77. pic.twitter.com/lZvhbGOq1B — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2018

