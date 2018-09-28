Robert Kraft remains positive after 1-2 start: 'We’re going to have a lot of fun'

The Patriots have started the year 1-2 and are two games back in the AFC East for the first time at any point in the year since 2008.

Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday morning, owner Robert Kraft discussed the start and while it's not what he would have liked, he doesn't seem concerned.

“Well, we have a saying up here in New England that the season really starts after Thanksgiving," Kraft said. "Now, teams are getting to know one another. We certainly have a ways to go. It’s not the kind of start that I would have liked, but it is part of the building process. We believe strongly in this team, our coaching staff, our quarterback and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

As for the reported tension between he, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, Kraft downplayed it saying it comes with being together for as long as they have and winning.

“We have been together 19 years, which is unheard of for a head coach, a quarterback and an ownership group," he said. "Thankfully, we have had a lot of success and whenever that happens you become a target. We understand that and there is always tensions and issues and different things you have to go deal with. That is part of the privilege of owning a team and being successful.

"I have a little saying that envy and jealously are incurable diseases. You’d rather be a recipient than a donor. That is what is going on now.”

