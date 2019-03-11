Daniel Jeremiah on M&C gives options for Patriots at No. 32 overall, also late-round QB option

This week is all about free agency in the NFL, but there is still a good amount of buzz with the draft following the NFL combine that wrapped up last week.

The Patriots have pick No. 32 overall, so they could go in a number of different directions, including trading up or down. NFL Media's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah joined Mut & Callahan Monday morning to lay out some of their options.

“Look, trying to predict what they are going to do in the draft is a little difficult because you never know where they are going to go," he said. "We know what the needs look like. The only thing I would say about tight ends is, yes I love this group of tight ends, but the problem is there are so many of them. I could see them looking at the value and saying, ‘We like some of these kids who we will be able to get in the third, fourth round.’ Unless one of the Iowa kids [T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant] is there at 32, which I highly doubt. They could wait on that one.

"Always trying to find more defensive linemen, especially we’ll see what happens with [Trey] Flowers. A kid like [Clelin] Ferrell​ from Clemson, he might be there. Because there are so many guys I could see them doing that. … They could go in a lot of different directions, but that is the thing about them. They are going to find the best player that fits them and roll with it.”

Jeremiah also noted if Hockenson or Fant were to fall into the low-to-mid 20s, he could see the Patriots trading up to get them.

He also was asked about potential mid-to-late round quarterbacks and he threw out an interesting name that hasn't been brought up much.

“An interesting guy for me would be [Jarrett] Stidham, from Auburn who did not have a great year," Jeremiah said. "The offense did not fit him. But, he has tremendous ability. Everything I have heard about him is he’s a smart kid. He’s a great kid. He just needs time and the one thing Tom Brady affords you is time for someone like that to sit and develop.

"Another one who I watch and is just a good solid all-around player, doesn’t wow you with one trait, but the kid from NC State, [Ryan] Finley, he’s just a real accurate quarterback. He has great touch, timing, all that stuff. He’s somebody I think you could get in the third round, that is where I think his sweet-spot will be, probably.”

The Patriots have 12 overall picks and six in the top 101, so really anything is possible.

