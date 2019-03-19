NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah connects Patriots to Josh Rosen

Through the few waves of free agency, a few teams have nabbed quarterbacks to potentially compete as starters or to be solid backups, but that doesn't mean there won't be any more changes between now and the start of the season.

The NFL draft next month will certainly change the landscape a bit and on Monday, NFL Media's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah went through the list of quarterbacks and gave his best fit for each, one of which was the Patriots and to an intriguing name -- Josh Rosen.

Under this scenario, the Cardinals would take Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and then trade away Rosen, the player they drafted No. 10 overall last year.

Here's what Jeremiah wrote: I could make a strong argument that the Redskins should do everything in their power to acquire Rosen because I believe he's better than any QB who will be available at Pick No. 15 in Round 1. However, the other team I would keep an eye on is New England. Not only would the Patriots land an heir apparent for Tom Brady, but they love a good deal and Rosen offers a tremendous value for a young quarterback in terms of the money attached to his contract (he has three years and $6.2 million remaining on his rookie deal). Plus, they have an ample amount of draft capital (12 total picks, tied for the most of any team). In my opinion, Rosen is worth the Patriots' first-round pick (32nd overall). I would trade it for him in a heartbeat. They would still have plenty of draft capital to move around the board, if they so desire, even if they swapped that selection.

Bill Belichick covets intelligence and toughness in his players. I think those are Rosen's top two qualities. He'd give the Pats cheap insurance in case something were to happen to Brady, as well as a long-term succession plan. Plus, I think Rosen would thrive in that offensive system. He'll be challenged mentally given the way that they game plan so specifically for each week, and he'll rise to that challenge.

It's an interesting theory and would make a lot of sense, especially if the Patriots could get him for a say a third-rounder, but given his contract and how team-friendly it is, he will likely go for more than that and at that point it might not be in the Patriots' favor.

