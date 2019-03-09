- Sunday 7: Why patience may be needed with Patriots as free agency begins this week
- Antonio Brown reportedly headed west, Steelers don't get much in return
- Should Kyrie Irving be receiving all the praise for Celtics winning streak?
- How Bruce Cassidy’s tinkering kept Bruins’ point streak alive
- Craig Kimbrel market reportedly shrinks as two contenders drop out
- Alex Cora envisions more right field in J.D. Martinez's future this season
- Joe Kelly hurts back cooking cajun food
- NFL teams propose new rule changes, including Chiefs looking to tweak overtime
- Danny Amendola released by Dolphins, now a free agent
- Martellus Bennett reportedly interested in coming out of retirement to join brother Michael in New England
- James and DeOssie- Me Me Me Kyrie; who’s protecting Brady? - 3-10-19
- The Mark and Kichen Show - Mark and Ben Love the Bennett trade; Best sports movies 3-10-2019
- James and DeOssie- Reliving Michael Bennett's arrests and assessing his risk vs his reward for the Patriots - 3-10-19
- Sunday Skate- Backes the enforcer; Pastrnak on the mend; the Bruins point streak continues - 3-10-19
- The Mark and Kichen Show - Antonio Brown is now a Raider; Are the Bruins or the Celtics the more exciting team? 3-10-2019
- Sunday Skate- Backes the enforcer; Pastrnak on the mend; the Bruins point streak continues - 3-10-19
- The Bradfo Show - Bradfo fights with an angry caller; controversy surrounding Michael Bennett - 3-9-19
- The Bradfo Show- Barnes bad outing; the Red Sox edge over the Yankees - 3-9-19
- Marc James - LeBron missing the playoffs is worse than losing a championship; Barkley ripped Kyrie 3-9-19
- Marc James - Michael Bennett is instantly the best edge rusher on the Patriots, but he's a liar; No doubt Kraft will be acquitted 3-9-19
NFL teams propose new rule changes, including Chiefs looking to tweak overtime
A number of teams proposed rule changes for the competition committee to review, including the Chiefs looking to tweak overtime. These were released Friday night.
Here is what the Chiefs proposed relating to the extra period:
-- Allow both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least one time in overtime, even if the first team to possess the ball in overtime scores a touchdown.
-- Eliminate overtime for preseason.
-- Eliminate overtime coin toss so that winner of initial coin toss to begin game may choose whether to kick or receive, or which goal to defend.
The Chiefs fell to the Patriots in overtime of the AFC title game when they didn't get a chance to touch the ball since New England scored a touchdown on its first possession.
Here's a video of all the proposed rule changes (note: the Patriots did not propose any).
2019 rules change proposals submitted by clubs were shared with all teams today. Here’s a look at what was proposed. For the full summary, visit: https://t.co/LBmaH8VSPC pic.twitter.com/ujKu0zYFFN— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 9, 2019
Related: Danny Amendola released by Dolphins, now a free agent