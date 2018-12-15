Patriots appear to avoid facing James Conner, but may have new receiver to deal with vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers made a few moves on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game with the Patriots.

First, they downgraded running back James Conner (ankle) to doubtful and also activated wide receiver Eli Rogers off of PUP.

With Conner unlikely to play, the Steelers will have Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley in their backfield. This obviously a huge break for the Patriots given the season Connor is having. It seems likely he will be able to return next week.

Meanwhile, Rogers hasn't played in a game at all this season. The wide out has been on PUP since the start of the year, recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in last year against the Jaguars in the playoffs. With Ryan Switzer added to the injury report Friday, getting Rogers back could be big for Pittsburgh.

The Patriots and Steelers will kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

