Tom Brady acknowledges he's 'nursing a couple little things,' but feeling 'a lot better'

For the first time all season, Tom Brady appeared on the injury report last week with a knee injury and then he missed practice Friday with the knee injury and an illness.

Brady of course played in the game Sunday against the Jets, but CBS cameras showed a big bruise on his right knee, which apparently is not the same knee he reportedly injured against the Titans.

Appearing on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray prior to Monday Night Football, Brady gave an update on his health.

“I am certainly doing better this week," he said. "We had the game against Tennessee where I got a little nicked up and then had the bye week and was hoping to have a full week of practice and it just didn’t allow for it. I think a lot of NFL players are nursing things at this point. I am nursing a couple little things and I am feeling a lot better. A little flu is going around, but I am feeling better and hopefully I really turn a corner with my knee this week.”

Brady said the injuries can get better during the year, but he will always do what he can to be on the field.

“It can definitely heal, but I would say my take on injuries is you are really susceptible every time you go out," he said. "You can go out and be a little nicked up and if you get hit again it could make it worse. But, the reality is you could wait for it to get fully healthy and then go out and take a hit and get hurt again. If I can play, that is what I am always going to prefer to do and that is what I have always done realizing there are risks that come with playing when I am not fully healthy or things haven’t fully healed, but that is just part of the nature of the game.

"I think in many ways it would hurt me more to not be playing and watching than it would be dealing with whatever I am dealing with. I love making the choice to play and I am glad we got a win against really a division rival. Playing in New York and winning is always important for our team. It was just a great team win by all of us.”

The Patriots will host the Vikings this Sunday afternoon.

