Tom Brady not concerned with playoff picture, which is good because it is confusing

FOXBORO -- Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs game was extremely important when it comes to the AFC playoff picture.

On Friday, Tom Brady was asked if he watched?

"I didn’t," he said. "I was asleep before kickoff."

Brady did know the Chargers came away with a thrilling 29-28 win to now have the same record as the Chiefs at 11-3, which makes for some interesting playoff scenarios in the AFC. But, Brady isn't concerned with them -- he's focused solely on the Patriots and what they need to do.

"I think we just worry about honestly what we can control and that’s it," "It’s just us playing and whatever happens, happens. Coach [Bill Belichick] has always said it’s not where we play, it’s how we play. We’ve just got to take care of business on our end. This is a big one, this is a tough one and we’re going to have to play really well."

And it's a good thing because with the Chargers winning Thursday, it's becoming a mess with all the tiebreakers that are now coming into play.

With the Chargers' win, the Patriots went from having a 3.7 percent chance at the No. 1 seed, to now having a 7.7 percent chance, according to Football Outsiders.

If the Chargers would have lost, it would have all but eliminated them from the AFC West and given the Chiefs the No. 1 seed, but now they are in the mix and nothing has been decided. The top seeds are still all up for grabs and the Patriots, Chiefs, Chargers and Texans will all be battling for them over the next few weeks, but whatever team doesn't win the AFC West will move down to the No. 5 seed. Right now, the Chiefs hold the tiebreaker with the Chargers, which is a good thing for the Patriots because they hold the tiebreaker with them.

Bottom line, the Patriots they really need to win out. Not only to have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but to secure themselves a first-round bye. As of now, they have the tiebreaker over the Texans for the No. 2 seed and have identical records. Closing the year against the Bills and Jets at home, this Sunday's game at Pittsburgh will go a long way in determining their playoff outlook. A loss, would mean a real possibility of being the No. 3 seed and having to play on wild card weekend. A win, they are looking good for one of the top two seeds.

As it relates to the No. 1 seed, the Patriots need to win out and then have both the Chargers and Chiefs lose at least one more game -- that would give the Patriots the No. 1 seed. There is one interesting scenario where if the Patriots, Texans and Chargers all end up at 12-4 and the Chiefs 11-5, it's almost impossible to tell the seeds now because at this point at appears the tiebreaker would come down to strength of victory, which cannot really be done out right now with still three weeks to play in the season.

Here's a look at what the remaining schedules are for all teams involved:

Kansas City (11-3): at SEA, OAK

Los Angeles (11-3): BAL, at DEN

New England (9-4): at PIT, BUF, NYJ

Houston (9-4): at NYJ, at PHI, JAC

Should be interesting.

