Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski remain off Patriots injury report

Ryan Hannable
December 19, 2018 - 5:12 pm
FOXBORO -- The Patriots remain remarkably healthy for this time of year.
Even after a physical game Sunday in Pittsburgh, the team has just one player on the injury report -- Brandon King. He was limited with a knee injury.
Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady seemed like players who could be on it, but apparently are healthy enough not to be listed.
For the Bills, cornerback Ryan Lewis and defensive tackle Kyle Williams were the only two players to miss practice.
The Patriots will host the Bills Sunday afternoon as they look to win their 10th straight AFC East title.
