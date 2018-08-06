Tom Brady's message to Randy Moss includes apology for not throwing him ball more

Randy Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday night and the Patriots were a big part of the night.

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick surprised the wide out and attended the festivities in Canton and within Moss' speech he singled out the Kraft family, Belichick and also long-time offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

While Moss didn't mention Tom Brady by name (he didn't mention any players by name), Brady recorded a video message for his former receiver and in the message he apologized for not throwing him the ball more.

“I want to say congratulations to a great friend and teammate, Randy Moss," Brady said in the message posted to NFL social media accounts. "Congrats on the Hall of Fame. Just an incredible player, teammate and a friend, and there are so many great stories. I always used to look at Randy after a play when he wouldn’t get the ball when I threw to someone else, and I’d say, ‘Randy, were you open? Did you get him?’ And Randy would look at me — because a lot of time he’d have deep routes — he’d look at me and go (raising hands to mimic touchdown signal). Meaning if I threw it, it’d be a touchdown. So I regret all those times I didn’t throw it to you deep, Randy. I love you, man, and congratulations.”

In his four years with the Patriots, Moss caught 259 passes for 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns.

