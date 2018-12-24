What Bill Belichick said to Patriots in locker room after clinching AFC East

Although it wasn't the prettiest of wins, the Patriots still took down the Bills, 24-12 at home Sunday to clinch their 10th straight AFC East title.

Speaking to his team afterwards, Bill Belichick seemed proud of the effort.

“That is the way to show up and be physical, out-rush them by a couple hundred yards," he said, courtesy of Patriots.com. "Had almost 300, so that’s the way to run the ball. Good job of stopping the run. Played pretty good team football here today. AFC East champs, congratulations."

With the win combined with the Texans loss, the Patriots are now the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

They close out the year this week at home against the Jets and a win would secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.



Related: Tom Brady via M&C on Robert Kraft: 'I love him like a dad'